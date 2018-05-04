 New Music: CDQ feat. Phyno & Olamide – Aye — Nigeria Today
New Music: CDQ feat. Phyno & Olamide – Aye

Posted on May 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

New Music: CDQ feat. Phyno & Olamide - Aye | BellaNaijaNSNS indigenous rapper, CDQ, comes through with a new song, a hip-hop banger titled ‘Aye‘ which means ‘Life‘ in Yoruba.

The rapper teams up with fellow rappers, from the west – Reminisce, and his Eastern counterpart, Phyno, on this new single.

Listen to the song below:


The post New Music: CDQ feat. Phyno & Olamide – Aye appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

