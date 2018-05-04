New Music: CDQ feat. Phyno & Olamide – Aye — Nigeria Today

New Music: CDQ feat. Phyno & Olamide – Aye
NSNS indigenous rapper, CDQ, comes through with a new song, a hip-hop banger titled ‘Aye‘ which means ‘Life‘ in Yoruba.
The rapper teams up with fellow rappers, from the west – Reminisce, and his Eastern counterpart, Phyno, on this new single.
Listen to the song below:
