 New Music: Dammy Krane – Abolo — Nigeria Today
New Music: Dammy Krane – Abolo

Posted on May 2, 2018

Singer Dammy Krane is out with a new song called “Abolo”. The song is off his recently released project ‘Leader of The Streets EP’ and was produced by Dicey.

