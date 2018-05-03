New Music: Dammy Krane x Kayswitch – Ori (Blessings) — Nigeria Today

New Music: Dammy Krane x Kayswitch – Ori (Blessings)

Dammy Krane is out with yet another new song. The music star teams up with Kayswitch from DB Records for this track titled ‘Ori(Blessings)‘.

Listen below.



https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Dammy-Krane-X-K-Switch-Ori.mp3

The post New Music: Dammy Krane x Kayswitch – Ori (Blessings) appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

