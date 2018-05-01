 New Music: Leki feat Patoranking – Dependin' - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today
New Music: Leki feat Patoranking – Dependin’ – BellaNaija

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BellaNaija

New Music: Leki feat Patoranking – Dependin'
V Nation premier artist Leki has released his new single Dependin' featuring African Dancehall Champ Patoranking. The song gives an easy dancehall feel from the promising singer and is produced by EKelly. Listen below: Audio Player. https://www

