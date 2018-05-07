 New Music: Mr. P – Ebeano — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

New Music: Mr. P – Ebeano

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Barely 24 hours after Peter ‘Mr P’ Okoye declared that he will take his fans to the dance floor, he has released a new jam entitled Ebeano.

From the shores of Lagos to the streets of Accra, Douala, parts of Greece and the United States, people seem to have caught #EbeanoFever.

Mr P also announced that new songs will be released by artistes signed to his P-Classic label Singah and female DJ, DJ Switchin the coming weeks.

Listen below.


The post New Music: Mr. P – Ebeano appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.