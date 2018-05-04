 New Music: Sess feat. Adekunle Gold & Reminisce – Original Gangster — Nigeria Today
New Music: Sess feat. Adekunle Gold & Reminisce – Original Gangster

Posted on May 4, 2018

New Music: Sess feat. Adekunle Gold & Reminisce – Original Gangster | BellaNaijaAce producer Sess has brought together highlife singer Adekunle Gold and rapper Reminisce for what is a sure hit.

The producer has titled his new single entitled “Original Gangster”

Listen to the track below:

The post New Music: Sess feat. Adekunle Gold & Reminisce – Original Gangster appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

