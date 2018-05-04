New Music: Sess feat. Adekunle Gold & Reminisce – Original Gangster — Nigeria Today

New Music: Sess feat. Adekunle Gold & Reminisce – Original Gangster
Ace producer Sess has brought together highlife singer Adekunle Gold and rapper Reminisce for what is a sure hit.
The producer has titled his new single entitled “Original Gangster”
Listen to the track below:
The post New Music: Sess feat. Adekunle Gold & Reminisce – Original Gangster appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!