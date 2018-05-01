 New Music: Tunde 2deep feat Black Magic – Afro Woman — Nigeria Today
New Music: Tunde 2deep feat Black Magic – Afro Woman

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Tunde 2deep returns with yet another remarkable song inspired by Fela Anikulapo-Kuti and Bob Marley titled Afro Woman featuring Black Magic.

Tunde 2deep has been able to create a perfect blend of Afro and Reggae mixing it with the new wave to create something truly outstanding.

The singer whose production name is Saikou beats produced the track.

Listen below:


 

