New Music: Tunde 2deep feat Black Magic – Afro Woman — Nigeria Today

New Music: Tunde 2deep feat Black Magic – Afro Woman

Tunde 2deep returns with yet another remarkable song inspired by Fela Anikulapo-Kuti and Bob Marley titled Afro Woman featuring Black Magic.

Tunde 2deep has been able to create a perfect blend of Afro and Reggae mixing it with the new wave to create something truly outstanding.

The singer whose production name is Saikou beats produced the track.

Listen below:



https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Tunde-2Deep-ft-BlackMagic-Afro-Woman-Prod.-PsychoBeat.mp3

