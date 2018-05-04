New Music: YCee – Your Love — Nigeria Today

New Music: YCee – Your Love

Following the release of his joint EP with label mate Bella Alubo, Tinny Entertainment rapper YCee releases new music – ‘Your Love’.

YCee takes off with his signature chill voice and introduction. He wastes no time to toot his horn as he dedicates his first eight bars to rap about how much his lover means to him in quick flows. The fast tempo hook is complimented with striking sounds from a piano that leaves you bumping involuntarily.

The song was produced by Syn X.

Listen below.

https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Your_Love_NewMaster.mp3

