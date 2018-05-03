 New sales blow for ZTE and Huawei: Devices removed from sale at military bases — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

New sales blow for ZTE and Huawei: Devices removed from sale at military bases

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Business, News, Technology | 0 comments

ZTE and Huawei continue to face perception problems in the U.S., following a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on potential cybersecurity threats from the two companies. Here’s what you need to know about the developing story.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post New sales blow for ZTE and Huawei: Devices removed from sale at military bases appeared first on Digital Trends.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.