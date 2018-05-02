New Sirius A mini PC packs a pocket-sized punch and a built-in touch display — Nigeria Today

New Sirius A mini PC packs a pocket-sized punch and a built-in touch display
Backers of the Sirius A Indiegogo project are now beginning to receive their miniature PCs. Measuring up to 0.8 inches thick, this pocket PC sports an Intel Atom processor, up to 8GB of system memory, and up to 128GB of storage.
