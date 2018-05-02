 New Sirius A mini PC packs a pocket-sized punch and a built-in touch display — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

New Sirius A mini PC packs a pocket-sized punch and a built-in touch display

Posted on May 2, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Backers of the Sirius A Indiegogo project are now beginning to receive their miniature PCs. Measuring up to 0.8 inches thick, this pocket PC sports an Intel Atom processor, up to 8GB of system memory, and up to 128GB of storage.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post New Sirius A mini PC packs a pocket-sized punch and a built-in touch display appeared first on Digital Trends.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.