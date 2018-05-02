New Sirius A mini PC packs a pocket-sized punch and a built-in touch display — Nigeria Today

New Sirius A mini PC packs a pocket-sized punch and a built-in touch display

Backers of the Sirius A Indiegogo project are now beginning to receive their miniature PCs. Measuring up to 0.8 inches thick, this pocket PC sports an Intel Atom processor, up to 8GB of system memory, and up to 128GB of storage.

The post New Sirius A mini PC packs a pocket-sized punch and a built-in touch display appeared first on Digital Trends.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

