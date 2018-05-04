‘New Taraba’ endorses Umar for 2019 governorship — Nigeria Today

‘New Taraba’ endorses Umar for 2019 governorship

One of the strongest political groups in Taraba State, the New Taraba Agenda, on Friday endorsed Alh. Aliyu Umar, a retired director, national boundary service commission, to run for the 2019 governorship election.

The endorsement took place at Fast Track Hotel, Jalingo -the Taraba State capital. In attendance were leaders of the group and supporters of Umar from the state’s 16 local government councils and 168 wards.

The endorsement took the form of a parliamentary sitting. Former Speaker, Hamidu Suleiman, moved the motion for the endorsement of Umar to run for the governorship in APC as a representative of the New Taraba Agenda.

Alh. Baba Muhammed, former House of Assembly Majority Leader, seconded the motion. Former Speaker, Ibrahim Useni, who presided over the proceedings, asked the delegates (congress) and they all agreed that Umar was the right candidate.

The convener, Kabiru Jalo, a former federal House of Representatives, in a press conference, said the New Taraba Agenda had, for long, been observing the state of affairs of Taraba State and the situation was “horrible.”

“Taraba State is in a horrible state. And we have looked and analysed the situation; how we can get out of here.

“Today we have come to a conclusion, and I can tell you on good authority that we have zeroed down on the right person, Alh. Aliyu Umar. Taraba State has been backward in development and Umar is the right person for the job.

“We have therefore, assembled all our representatives across the state to endorse him for the governorship election come 2019.

“He (Umar) is a local, national and international breed, who understands the socio-economic and political landscape of the State,” the convener said.

The group said it will shun “politics of religion, regionalism and ethnicity,” but present a Taraban and Nigerian, and sell his “confidence” for the election.

“It’s about Taraba, not a one person project. We are going to do it differently, not the way people politick,” Jalo said

The group allayed fears on the factional camps within the APC in Taraba. “We are going to collaborate and Umar will come out victorious with the APC ticket, without rancor. And together, the APC will win the governorship in Taraba State.”

The post 'New Taraba' endorses Umar for 2019 governorship appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria.

