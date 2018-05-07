New trailer reveals ‘Arrested Development’ season 5 will hit Netflix this month — Nigeria Today

New trailer reveals ‘Arrested Development’ season 5 will hit Netflix this month
In a surprise announcement, Netflix released a new teaser trailer for the long-awaited season 5 of ‘Arrested Development,’ and confirmed the new episodes are set to premiere in just a few weeks.
The post New trailer reveals ‘Arrested Development’ season 5 will hit Netflix this month appeared first on Digital Trends.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!