New Video: 1da Banton – Jowo — Nigeria Today

New Video: 1da Banton – Jowo

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

1da Banton premieres the video for his hit “Jowo” directed by Adasa Cookey.

“Jowo” arrives after his hit “Way Up” off “The Banton E.P” which was the theme song for the opening night at the 2018 edition of Big Brother Naija.

Listen to the track and see the video below:


