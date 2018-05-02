New Video: Chidinma – Yanga — Nigeria Today

New Video: Chidinma – Yanga

Eclectic singer and songwriter Chidinma celebrates her birthday by releasing her second single of the year 2018, a song called “Yanga”.

She delivers the ultimate follow up to her previous song ‘Love Me’ with clear instructions on how she wants to be loved, and this time, Chidinma is not just demanding to be loved she wants her lover to show her off to the world.

Watch the video below.

