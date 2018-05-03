New Video: DNA feat. Mayorkun – Adanma — Nigeria Today

New Video: DNA feat. Mayorkun – Adanma
After releasing the song in March, Mavin Records artists DNA Twins have dropped the video for hit single ‘Adanma’ featuring DMW’s Mayorkun. The song was produced by Babyfresh.
