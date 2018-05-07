 New Video: Erigga feat Victor AD – Motivation — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

New Video: Erigga feat Victor AD – Motivation

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Erigga has dropped the visual to his single “Motivation” featuring Victor AD.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The song was produced by Kulboy and the video directed by A2Films.

Watch:

The post New Video: Erigga feat Victor AD – Motivation appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.