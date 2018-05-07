New Video: Erigga feat Victor AD – Motivation — Nigeria Today

New Video: Erigga feat Victor AD – Motivation
Erigga has dropped the visual to his single “Motivation” featuring Victor AD.
The song was produced by Kulboy and the video directed by A2Films.
Watch:
Comments
