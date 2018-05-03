New Video: King Perryy feat Timaya – Man On Duty — Nigeria Today

New Video: King Perryy feat Timaya – Man On Duty

DM Records releases the video for ‘Man on Duty,‘ the first single by Afro Dancehall artist, King Perryy under the label.

Together with label boss Timaya, King Perryy resonates in the Clarence Peters directed video.

Watch it below:

