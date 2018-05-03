 New Video: King Perryy feat Timaya – Man On Duty — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

New Video: King Perryy feat Timaya – Man On Duty

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

New Video: King Perryy feat. Timaya - Man on Duty | BellaNaijaDM Records releases the video for ‘Man on Duty,‘ the first single by Afro Dancehall artist, King Perryy under the label.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Together with label boss Timaya, King Perryy resonates in the Clarence Peters directed video.

Watch it below:

The post New Video: King Perryy feat Timaya – Man On Duty appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.