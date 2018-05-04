New Video: Reekado Banks – Pull Up — Nigeria Today

New Video: Reekado Banks – Pull Up
Mavin Records singer Reekado Banks has released the visuals for his new single “Pull Up.”
The song was produced by Altims and mixed and mastered by Swaps.
See the video below:
