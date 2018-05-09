 New Video: Rudeboy – IFAi — Nigeria Today
New Video: Rudeboy – IFAi

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

New Video: Rudeboy - IFAi | BellaNaijaOne-half of P-Square and CEO of Rudeboy Records Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy has released the official video of his new song “IFAi.”

Rudeboy takes it easy in this one, sitting by the piano and singing to his girl.

See the video below:

