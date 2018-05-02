 New Zealand’s Latest Ad About Being Left Off World Maps Is Top Notch [Video] — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

New Zealand’s Latest Ad About Being Left Off World Maps Is Top Notch [Video]

Posted on May 2, 2018 in New Zealand, Travel, Video | 0 comments

Kiwis are generally very nice people, but sometimes very nice people get left behind.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

They also have wicked senses of humour, and when you throw that accent into the mix you have a potent blend.

This time around the trifecta has combined to take aim at world maps, and how they often forget about the island just off the coast of Australia.

For real – here’s an entire Reddit thread to drive home the point.

Flight of the Conchords star Rhys Darby and Kiwi Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern have had just about enough of this oversight, and now they’re combining their powers and fighting back.

Time to get red-pilled:

We’ll help #getNZonthemap when you stop pummelling us at rugby, guys.

But thanks for the chuckles, y’all.

[source:mashable]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.