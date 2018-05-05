Newcastle United news RECAP - Rafa Benitez nominated for Premier League Manager of the Year - ChronicleLive — Nigeria Today

Newcastle United news RECAP – Rafa Benitez nominated for Premier League Manager of the Year – ChronicleLive
ChronicleLive
Newcastle United news RECAP – Rafa Benitez nominated for Premier League Manager of the Year
Hello and welcome to the Newcastle United live blog for Saturday, May 5. Newcastle head into a big game against Watford this afternoon with Rafa Benitez promising changes for United's clash in London. Nonetheless, Benitez's side are now safe and will …
Guardiola, Klopp, Benitez, 3 Others Battle For EPL Manager Of The Season Award
Guardiola and Klopp among Manager of the Year candidates
Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp Head Six-Man Shortlist for EPL Manager of the Season
