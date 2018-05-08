Next hearing in Salman Khan black buck poaching case on July 17 - Daily News & Analysis — Nigeria Today

Next hearing in Salman Khan black buck poaching case on July 17 – Daily News & Analysis
Daily News & Analysis
Next hearing in Salman Khan black buck poaching case on July 17
Police Security Security was beefed up outside the district and sessions court in Jodhpur on Monday before Salman Khan appeared in the black buck poaching case. (Right) The actor's sister was also at the court premises. – DNA. Share. Written By. dna …
