NFF Pay Tribute To Yekini Six Years On — Nigeria Today

NFF Pay Tribute To Yekini Six Years On

By Johnny Edward:

The Nigerian Football Federation have paid tribute to the late Rashidi Yekini who died six years ago, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Yekini passed away in Ibadan due to illness in 2012 at the age of 48.

“Today we remember Nigeria football legend, Rashidi Yekini who passed on to glory this day in 2012. Keep resting our legend. #RestOnYekini,” the NFF tweeted on Friday.

“Yekini was a top goal banger for club and Country. #RestOnYekini (23rd October 1963 – 4th May 2012).”

The former Super Eagles striker represented Nigeria at two FIFA World Cups in USA and France in 1994 and 1998 and featured in five Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, scoring 37 goals in 58 games.

