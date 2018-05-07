NFF scores again as CAF appoints Ubah into AFCON organising body — Nigeria Today

NFF scores again as CAF appoints Ubah into AFCON organising body

The impressive number of Nigerians appointed into important positions in world football since the emergence of NFF President Amaju Pinnick as CAF Executive Committee member 14 months ago increased by one on Monday, after the Emergency Committee of the Confederation of African Football appointed the proprietor of leading Nigeria Professional Football League club, FC IfeanyiUbah, Chief (Dr) Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah into the Organizing Committee for the Africa Cup of Nations.

FC Ifeanyi Ubah is one of the first Clubs in Nigeria to build its own football stadium from the scratch and Ubah, also the Chairman of Anambra State Football Association, has established a policy of attracting good hands in technical and playing realms, which has seen Brazilian coaches and players from other African countries serve the top club. The club also has a sustainable youth development programme, with young players who step up to the plate regularly promoted to the senior squad.

“Nigeria is very happy with this appointment. It is a big plus for private football club owners in our country. Chief (Dr) Ifeanyi Ubah has done very well over the years and he very much deserves this appointment.

“I am of the belief that he will justify the confidence reposed in him and bring his wealth of experience to bear in serving the committee,” Pinnick, who is a Member of the CAF Emergency Committee and is also President of the AFCON Organizing Committee on which Ubah will serve, told thenff.com.

The AFCON, which started as a three-team tournament in 1957, is CAF’s flagship championship, and will blossom into a one-month, 24-team tournament beginning from next year’s edition in Cameroon.

Nigerians in FIFA

1) Amaju Pinnick (Member, Organizing Committee for FIFA Competitions)

2) Justice Ayotunde Phillips (Member, FIFA Disciplinary Committee, Adjudicatory Chamber)

3) Mallam Shehu Dikko (Member, FIFA Football Stakeholders Committee)

Nigerians in CAF

1) Amaju Pinnick (Member, CAF Executive Committee; Member, CAF Emergency Committee; President, AFCON)

2) Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi (Member, CAF Youth Competitions Committee)

3) Mallam Shehu Dikko (Member, CAF Club Competitions and Club Licensing System Committee)

4) Alh. Ibrahim Musa Gusau (Member, CHAN Organizing Committee)

5) Alh. Yusuf Ahmed Fresh (Member, Technical and Development Committee)

6) Chief Obinna Ogba (Member, CAF Beach Soccer and Futsal Committee)

7) Dr. Peter Singabele (Member, CAF Medical Committee)

8) Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah (Member, AFCON Organizing Committee)

9) A. U. Mustapha, SAN (President, CAF Appeal Board)

10) Mrs Chisom Ezeoke (Member, CAF Women Football Committee)

11) Mr. Samson Adamu (Director of Competitions)

Anthony Nlebem

