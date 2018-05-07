 Ngige speaks on Buhari being behind herdsmen killings — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ngige speaks on Buhari being behind herdsmen killings

Posted on May 7, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is not behind herdsmen killings as claimed by some people in the country. The minister speaking to newsmen during his visit to Awka over the weekend described the allegation as false and plans by some persons to instigate the citizenry against the […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Ngige speaks on Buhari being behind herdsmen killings

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.