 Nicki Minaj- Sued Over T Shirt Design — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nicki Minaj- Sued Over T Shirt Design

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nicki Minaj grabbed a pair of boobs and slapped ’em on a t-shirt — but the problem is, that boob design belongs to someone else … according to a lawsuit. Nicki just got sued by Isiah Simon, an artist who says he’s the creator of the inverted heart design — which is really just a drawing […]

The post Nicki Minaj- Sued Over T Shirt Design appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.