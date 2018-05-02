Nicki Minaj- Sued Over T Shirt Design — Nigeria Today

Nicki Minaj- Sued Over T Shirt Design

Nicki Minaj grabbed a pair of boobs and slapped ’em on a t-shirt — but the problem is, that boob design belongs to someone else … according to a lawsuit. Nicki just got sued by Isiah Simon, an artist who says he’s the creator of the inverted heart design — which is really just a drawing […]

The post Nicki Minaj- Sued Over T Shirt Design appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

