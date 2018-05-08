Nigeria degenerating into a failed state under Buhari – PFN — Nigeria Today

Nigeria degenerating into a failed state under Buhari – PFN
The National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Dr. Felix Omobude, on Tuesday decried the spate of violence in Nigeria. He lamented that Nigeria was “degenerating into a failed state.” Omobude said the killing of unsuspecting Nigerians by armed herdsmen and other criminals had gone on, such that it had become a daily affair. […]
