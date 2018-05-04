Nigeria gravely concerned over Israel-Palestine conflict – Envoy — Nigeria Today

Nigeria gravely concerned over Israel-Palestine conflict – Envoy

Nigeria is gravely concerned over the alarming situation between Israel and Palestine, and in many parts of the Middle East.

Nigeria’s Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Samson Itegboje, stated this while delivering Nigeria’s statement at the UN Security Council Open Debate on the Middle East including the Palestinian Question.

Itegboje said: “In this regard, it is pertinent for all parties to make genuine and concerted efforts to find peaceful solutions, and to cooperate closely with the UN and its agencies.

“This is in order to achieve the shared objective of a two-state solution, in line with relevant UN resolutions and international laws”.

He noted that the international community had continued to seek avenues to advance the peaceful resolution of the Palestinian question.

According to him, international efforts must remain focused on paving the way for Israel and Palestine to return to meaningful negotiations.

“Thus, we wish to enunciate the cogency of multilateral diplomacy, and reiterate that there is no substitute to an agreed multilateral approach for addressing the Israeli-Palestinian conundrum in a sustainable manner.

“Nigeria believes that achieving a just, lasting and comprehensive settlement of the question of Palestine is imperative for the attainment of durable peace and stability in the Middle East.

“It is for this reason that we acknowledge the adoption, by the General Assembly, of the resolution on the “Status of Jerusalem” on Dec. 21, 2017.

“And once again, Nigeria calls on all parties to respect relevant UN resolutions on the Israeli-Palestinian issue.

“We therefore encourage Israel to take concrete measures to freeze all settlement-related activities in Occupied Palestinian Territory,” he said.

On their part, Itegboje said Palestinian leaders must also signal their readiness to return to the negotiating table.

He urged them to make enhanced efforts to forge unity and deal with militancy and other internal security challenges.

The Nigerian envoy stressed that it was beyond doubt that violence and unilateral actions would not resolve the long-drawn-out conflict.

He said Nigeria’s delegation reaffirmed its full support for the rights of the Palestinian people, including the protection of their fundamental human rights, particularly their right to free movement and self-determination.

Itegboje added that Nigeria supported the maintenance of the dignity of the individual Palestinian person and their inalienable right to live without the fear of persecution.

In this regard, he restated Nigeria’s belief that the Security Council must not fail in its duty and responsibility to the Palestinian people.

“Nigeria calls on states with influence over the concerned parties to encourage them to re-engage in dialogue on the basis of relevant UN resolutions, the Madrid Principles, the Quartet Roadmap, the Arab Peace Initiative and other existing agreements.

“We reaffirm our unwavering support for a two-state solution, with Israel and Palestine existing side-by-side in peace,” the Nigerian envoy stressed. (NAN)

