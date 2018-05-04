Nigeria gravely concerned over Israel-Palestine conflict – Envoy — Nigeria Today

Nigeria gravely concerned over Israel-Palestine conflict – Envoy

Nigeria asks Israel to “freeze all settlement-related activities in Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

The post Nigeria gravely concerned over Israel-Palestine conflict – Envoy appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

