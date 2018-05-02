 Nigeria in knockout stage, Egypt in safety fight - TV360 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigeria in knockout stage, Egypt in safety fight – TV360

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


TV360

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Nigeria in knockout stage, Egypt in safety fight
TV360
Nigeria made a quick recovery to their shock 1-3 loss to Slovakia with comprehensive win over Bulgaria and Australia to berth in the knockout stage of the men's second division of 2018 ITTF World Team Championships holding in Halmstad, Sweden. Unlike
World Table Tennis Championships: Nigeria bounces back against BulgariaThe Eagle Online

all 2 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.