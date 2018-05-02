Nigeria in knockout stage, Egypt in safety fight - TV360 — Nigeria Today

Nigeria in knockout stage, Egypt in safety fight – TV360
Nigeria in knockout stage, Egypt in safety fight
Nigeria made a quick recovery to their shock 1-3 loss to Slovakia with comprehensive win over Bulgaria and Australia to berth in the knockout stage of the men's second division of 2018 ITTF World Team Championships holding in Halmstad, Sweden. Unlike …
World Table Tennis Championships: Nigeria bounces back against Bulgaria
