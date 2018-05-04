Nigeria: Insecurity, Restructuring - Senate'll Revisit Devolution of Powers - Saraki - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today

Nigeria: Insecurity, Restructuring – Senate’ll Revisit Devolution of Powers – Saraki – AllAfrica.com
Vanguard
Nigeria: Insecurity, Restructuring – Senate'll Revisit Devolution of Powers – Saraki
AllAfrica.com
Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, yesterday, assured leaders and elders from four of the six geo-political zones of the country, under the aegis of Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, that the upper chamber will revisit the rejected devolution …
Insecurity, restructuring: Senate'll revisit devolution of powers – Saraki
Southern/Middle belt leaders to Senate: Nigeria in critical condition
South, Middle Belt leaders to NASS: Restructure, save Nigeria
