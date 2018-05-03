Nigeria: Jonathan Urges African Leaders to Embrace Local Content - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today

Nigeria: Jonathan Urges African Leaders to Embrace Local Content – AllAfrica.com
Nigeria: Jonathan Urges African Leaders to Embrace Local Content
AllAfrica.com
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has advised African nations, especially those producing oil and gas, to establish a local content policy as a means of fast-tracking the development of local technology, industrialisation and deepening economic growth …
