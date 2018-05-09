Nigeria leads South Africa in foreign reserves - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Nigeria leads South Africa in foreign reserves – Vanguard
Nigeria leads South Africa in foreign reserves
Nigeria is leading South Africa in net foreign reserves as that of the West African country hits $47.37 billion in March to beat South Africa which has $43.15 billion. Nigeria which recently recovered from economic recession with less than $21 billion …
Nigeria tops South Africa in foreign reserves
