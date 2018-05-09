 Nigeria leads South Africa in foreign reserves - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigeria leads South Africa in foreign reserves – Vanguard

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Nigeria leads South Africa in foreign reserves
Vanguard
Nigeria is leading South Africa in net foreign reserves as that of the West African country hits $47.37 billion in March to beat South Africa which has $43.15 billion. Nigeria which recently recovered from economic recession with less than $21 billion
Nigeria tops South Africa in foreign reservesFinancial Watch Newspaper (press release) (blog)

all 2 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.