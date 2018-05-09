Nigeria: Minister Wants Airtel to Simplify 4g Connections - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today

Nigeria: Minister Wants Airtel to Simplify 4g Connections – AllAfrica.com
Nigeria: Minister Wants Airtel to Simplify 4g Connections
Abuja — Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, has urged Airtel Nigeria, to simplify the process of connecting to the 4G network to ensure inclusiveness and also capture the interests of all telecom consumers regardless of income and social …
