Nigeria Noble for World Cup Trophy – Lagerback — Nigeria Today

Lagerback who managed the Super Eagles to the 2010 FIFA World Cup where the team crashed out in the first round has said it would be heartwarming if the Super Eagles lift the 2018 World Cup.

The former Super Eagles technical adviser shared a goodwill message to the Nigerian national team ahead of the World Cup via a video online.

The Swede said he will watch the Super Eagles’ games from his base in Sweden with great support and love.

“I just want to wish you all the best at the World Cup coming up in Russia,” Lagerback said.

“I have so good memories during my time with the Nigerian team and the fans.

“So I hope you can prepare well and I really look forward to seeing you play in Russia even if I will probably be in Sweden watching the games on TV,” he added.

The former Iceland manager also implored the team administrator has advice for the Gernot Rohr and the team administrators to keep up good preparation.

He said: “I also want to send a good luck message to my colleague and the team secretary, the technical handlers and urge them to keep going with their good preparation.”