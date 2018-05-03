Nigeria progress at World Team table tennis - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Nigeria progress at World Team table tennis – The Punch
Idris Adesina. Nigeria's men table tennis team on Wednesday qualified for the knockout stages of the 2018 World Team Table Tennis Championships in Halmstad, Sweden, after beating Australia 3-0 on Wednesday. Segun Toriola, Aruna Quadri, Bode Abiodun and …
