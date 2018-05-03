Nigeria qualifies for knockout stage of ITTF World Team Championships - TheCable — Nigeria Today

Nigeria qualifies for knockout stage of ITTF World Team Championships – TheCable
Nigeria bounced back from the loss to Slovakia by defeating Bulgaria and Australia on Wednesday in the men's second division of ITTF World Team Championships. The trio of Segun Toriola, Aruna Quadri and Olajide Omotayo beat Bulgaria's Golovanov …
