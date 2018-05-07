Nigeria Saves N200 Billion By Eliminating Ghost Workers – Osinbajo — Nigeria Today

Nigeria Saves N200 Billion By Eliminating Ghost Workers – Osinbajo

Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the Federal Government has saved more than N200 billion after it eliminated ghost workers from the federal civil service.

According to a tweet posted on the verified Twitter handle of the Nigerian government today, Osinbajo said this during his keynote address at the on-going Open Government Week, which started on Monday (today).

Vice President @ProfOsinbajo has now commenced his Keynote Address at the Opening Ceremony of #OGPWeekNG #OpenGovWeek pic.twitter.com/eIWhElj8G3 — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) May 7, 2018

The VP said the government had put in place the Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit, which helps to keep a check on the federal payroll and pensions.

See the tweet below:

The FG has also established the Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit to clean up Federal payroll and pension systems across our ministries, departments and agencies and this has saved the FG over N200b by eliminating ghost workers. – @ProfOsinbajo #OpenGovWeek #OGPWeekNG — Government of Nigeria (@AsoRock) May 7, 2018

The post Nigeria Saves N200 Billion By Eliminating Ghost Workers – Osinbajo appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

