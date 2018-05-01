Nigeria Takes Delivery Of 2 Helicopter Gunships — Nigeria Today

Nigeria Takes Delivery Of 2 Helicopter Gunships

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday took delivery of two MI-35M combat helicopters at its Tactical Air Command in Benue. Receiving the helicopters at the Tactical Air Command Flight Line in Makurdi, the Chief of Air staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, said the helicopters were acquired by Federal Government to enhance security operations in the country. […]

The post Nigeria Takes Delivery Of 2 Helicopter Gunships appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

