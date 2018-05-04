 Nigeria to start national AIDS impact survey in June — Nigeria Today
Nigeria to start national AIDS impact survey in June

Posted on May 4, 2018

Dr Sani Aliyu, Director-General, National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), says the agency will conduct the largest national AIDS survey in june. Aliyu announced this at a news conference on “Nigeria AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey’’ on Thursday in Abuja. He said that the survey would be in collaboration with the United States Government, Global Funds, UNAIDS, Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organisation (WHO), among others.

