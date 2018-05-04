Nigeria to start national AIDS impact survey in June — Nigeria Today

Nigeria to start national AIDS impact survey in June

Dr Sani Aliyu, Director-General, National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), says the agency will conduct the largest national AIDS survey in june. Aliyu announced this at a news conference on “Nigeria AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey’’ on Thursday in Abuja. He said that the survey would be in collaboration with the United States Government, Global Funds, UNAIDS, Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organisation (WHO), among others.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

