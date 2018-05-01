Nigeria, US to draw roadmap on $500m looted funds return - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today

Nigeria, US to draw roadmap on $500m looted funds return – Daily Sun
Daily Sun
Nigeria, US to draw roadmap on $500m looted funds return
Daily Sun
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Washington DC. President Muhammadu Buhari and President Donald Trump of the United States of America have agreed for the two Attorneys-General of both countries to sit down and draw a roadmap on how $500 million looted funds …
