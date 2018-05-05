 Nigeria Was Blessed To Have Your Leadership – Jonathan Remembers Yaradua — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigeria Was Blessed To Have Your Leadership – Jonathan Remembers Yaradua

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Tody marks it exactly 8 years Former President of Nigeria, Umaru Musa Yaradua left the world and joined his ancestors. So his Vice then, Goodluck Jonathan choose to remember him and his works when he was still alive in short piece of write up. Jonathan stated that even though Yaradua regime didn’t last long, Nigeria […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Nigeria Was Blessed To Have Your Leadership – Jonathan Remembers Yaradua appeared first on Ngyab.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.