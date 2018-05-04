 Nigeria Will Be Soaked In Blood If Buhari Returns In 2019 – Ex-Minister — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigeria Will Be Soaked In Blood If Buhari Returns In 2019 – Ex-Minister

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Femi Fani-Kayode, News, Politics | 0 comments

A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has warned President Muhammadu Buhari against seeking a return to Aso Rock in 2019 or the nation will be soaked in blood. Fani-Kayode, who was also Minister of Culture, made this known in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle on Friday evening. A fiery critic of […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Nigeria Will Be Soaked In Blood If Buhari Returns In 2019 – Ex-Minister appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.