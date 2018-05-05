 Nigeria Will Stop Importing Refined Fuel By 2019 – NNPC — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigeria Will Stop Importing Refined Fuel By 2019 – NNPC

Posted on May 5, 2018 in News | 0 comments

December 2019 will be the last time that Nigeria will import refined petroleum products into the country. The Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru, affirmed this deadline as a special guest at the Offshore Technology Conference 2018 Nigeria Oil Industry Award Dinner in Houston, Texas, United States, The Guardian reported. […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Nigeria Will Stop Importing Refined Fuel By 2019 – NNPC appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.