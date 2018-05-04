 Nigerian Air Force Day: 216 officers certified engineers — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigerian Air Force Day: 216 officers certified engineers

Posted on May 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

As part of activities marking the 54th Nigerian Airforce Day, the force on Friday in Kaduna commissioned 216 officers and airmen as certified engineers and airmen specialty. Speaking at the Winging, Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, said since assumption of office, his administration had accorded high priority to the development of […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Nigerian Air Force Day: 216 officers certified engineers

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.