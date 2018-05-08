Nigerian beauty queen, Josephine Igoche dies in Kaduna after brief illness — Nigeria Today

Nigerian beauty queen, Josephine Igoche dies in Kaduna after brief illness
The current Face of Leadership Scorecard Nigeria, Queen Josephine Eleyi Igoche is dead. Idoma Voice gathered that the young model-cum-beauty queen passed away in Kaduna on Monday after a brief ailment. In 2016, Eleyi, who studied Political Science at Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Nigeria won the Miss Ambassador for Peace North Central. Confirming the sad […]
Comments
