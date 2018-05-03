 Nigerian Big Man, Mompha buys his son a house for his 6th birthday — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigerian Big Man, Mompha buys his son a house for his 6th birthday

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

Dubai-Based Nigerian Big Man Ismalia Mustapha popularly known as Mompha has just turned heads around with a recent gift he presented to his son.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Mompha’s son who just turned 6, has just received the gift of a HOUSE from his father (Yes, you read that right).

Mompha took to his IG account to share photos with the caption ;

Owning your own home is one of the best feelings ever. It cant be described in words, it cant be quantitied in money. Home ownership is a feeling that makes life’s daily grind worth facing It reassures you that after all the ups and downs you have a place to go to…. A place that will never judge you and always invite you with open arms… Congrats My Son on ur New Home. Ur birthday Gift From Daddy ❤❤❤. Purchased From Uncle @classicbaggie Thanks bro i owe u alot 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 #BOBOTHEYOUNGLANDLORD #OBO 💰💰💰Owning your own home is one of the best feelings ever. It cant be described in words, it cant be quantitied in money. Home ownership is a feeling that makes life’s daily grind worth facing It reassures you that after all the ups and downs you have a place to go to…. A place that will never judge you and always invite you with open arms… Congrats My Son on ur New Home. Ur birthday Gift From Daddy ❤❤❤. Purchased From Uncle @classicbaggie Thanks bro i owe u alot 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 #BOBOTHEYOUNGLANDLORD #OBO 💰💰💰

Leave a Comment…

comments

The post Nigerian Big Man, Mompha buys his son a house for his 6th birthday appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.