Nigerian Computer Science Graduate Turns Cattle Rearer (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Computer Science Graduate Turns Cattle Rearer (Photos)
Oluwafemi Solademi is a graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University with a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science.
He owns and rears eight cows with numerous sheep. He currently operates a private ranch at his Ibadan residence.
When asked the reason for venturing into cattle rearing, Femi declared, “I observed Yoruba people are not really into cattle rearing, so as a Yoruba, I have decided to make a difference in Nigeria”. He further stated that during his NYSC days,he made friends with some cattle rearers from whom he learnt a lot of things about cows, which eventually piqued his interest in cattle rearing.
Here is a photo-documentary on Oluwafemi Solademi by Omnivisuals.
See more photos below…
