Nigerian Embassy in France Showcases Culture in Paris — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Embassy in France Showcases Culture in Paris

By Vanessa Obioha

Nigerian arts and culture takes centre stage in the heart of Paris as the Embassy of Nigeria hosts France business community and friends of Nigeria to an exhibition of some of Nigeria’s finest art, cuisine, fashion, music, film and traditional games, on the platform of the Nigerian Creative Arts Exchange.

The Nigerian Creative Arts Exchange is a platform for promoting cultural exchange and diplomacy and aims to enhance social and economic collaboration between Nigeria and the world, by developing channels for commerce between Nigeria and France. The exhibition will take place at Le Pavilion Dauphine, Paris, Saint Clair on Saturday, May 19.

The Nigerian Creative Arts Exchange will feature among its creative industry giants, including Bisi Silva (world acclaimed visual arts curator); Ituen Bassey (Fashion); Orange Culture (Fashion); Andrea Iyamah (Fashion); Lanre Da Silva (Fashion); Chef Tiyan and Chef Fregz (Cuisine); Kemi Lala Akindoju (Nollywood); Oxzygen Koncepts (Dramatised Poetry), Nike Art Gallery (Arts) and Adekunle Gold (Singer-Songwriter).

The exhibition is a platform that demonstrates Nigeria’s interest in expanding economic and cultural bilateral relations with France. It reinforces the similar commitment expressed last year when the French Prime Minister received the Nigerian Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, in Paris; and previously, when former President Francois Hollande attended Nigeria’s centennial celebrations in Abuja. This sentiment is underscored by the fact that in only his first year in office, President Macron will be visiting Nigeria to further strengthen bilateral relations with Nigeria through trade and culture. Indeed, Nigeria is France’s largest trading partner in Africa, with diversified exports spanning petroleum, pharmaceuticals, electronic and Agro-allied products.

During her Speech, The Nigerian Ambassador to France, Dr. Modupe Irele said “Through the Nigerian Creative Arts Exchange we are thus creating a forum where participants can make enquiries, network and build useful links, in a relaxed setting. We invite participants to both experience the elements of Nigerian culture that will be on display, and to use the occasion to initiate conversations with representatives from the different industries which will range from fashion to pharmaceuticals, agriculture to real estate, finance to tourism, amongst others. These together represent a wide array of trade opportunities.”

