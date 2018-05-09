 NIgerian Ex-beauty Queen, Josephine Igoche Is Dead — Nigeria Today
NIgerian Ex-beauty Queen, Josephine Igoche Is Dead

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Entertainment

Former Ambassador for Peace, current face of Leadership Scorecard Nigeria and ex-beauty queen, Josephine Igoche is dead. She died yesterday in Kaduna following an undisclosed illness. Her brother, Peter Enenche Igoche, posted a message on his Facebook status confirming the news. He said, “It will be very difficult to accept the reality of the loss, […]

The post NIgerian Ex-beauty Queen, Josephine Igoche Is Dead appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

